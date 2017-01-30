You Can Still Buy These Military-Inspired Air Jordan 8s

By / 13 mins ago
Air Jordan 8
The Air Jordan 8 "Take Flight" was partially inspired by military bomber jackets.
Nike

The “Take Flight” Air Jordan 8 was one of Jordan Brand’s fastest-selling retro releases so far this year. And although a majority of pairs have been sold since dropping Saturday, some sizes are still available online for $190.

The retro sneakers feature a sequoia green upper executed in nubuck and neoprene — a first for the Air Jordan 8 — paired with black and bright max orange accents. Aside from the new colorway, the design elements from the classic 1993 Tinker Hatfield design remain intact, including the shoe’s supportive cross-straps.

Related
It's Official: Adidas Confirms Feb. 11 Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Core Black/Red' Release

Air Jordan 8The Air Jordan 8 “Take Flight” is now available for $190. Nike

Previewed by Jordan Brand in December, the label explained that the look’s dominant sequoia green color was inspired by the “Olive” Air Jordan 9, while also taking cues from military bomber jackets.

If you can’t find your size on nike.com, the sneakers are also available on eBay — although you’ll have to pay more than the original suggested retail price.

Air Jordan 8 “Take Flight,” $190; nike.com

Air Jordan 8 “Take Flight, $236.90-$449.99; ebay.com

Air Jordan 8The Air Jordan 8 “Take Flight” features a sequoia green upper in nubuck and neoprene, the latter of which is a first for the Air Jordan 8. Nike
Air Jordan 8The medial section of the Air Jordan 8 “Take Flight.” Nike
Air Jordan 8The Air Jordan 8 “Take Flight” incorporates max orange accents. Nike
Air Jordan 8The heel of the Air Jordan 8 “Take Flight.” Nike
Air Jordan 8The heel of the “Air Jordan 8.” Nike

Want More?

Nike CEO Mark Parker Blasts President Trump’s Immigration Ban

Serena Williams’ Air Jordan-Inspired Signature Sneakers Are Selling Out Fast

The Athletic Footwear Market Eclipsed $17 Billion in 2016

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s