You Can Still Buy These Military-Inspired Air Jordan 8s

The “Take Flight” Air Jordan 8 was one of Jordan Brand’s fastest-selling retro releases so far this year. And although a majority of pairs have been sold since dropping Saturday, some sizes are still available online for $190.

The retro sneakers feature a sequoia green upper executed in nubuck and neoprene — a first for the Air Jordan 8 — paired with black and bright max orange accents. Aside from the new colorway, the design elements from the classic 1993 Tinker Hatfield design remain intact, including the shoe’s supportive cross-straps.

Previewed by Jordan Brand in December, the label explained that the look’s dominant sequoia green color was inspired by the “Olive” Air Jordan 9, while also taking cues from military bomber jackets.

If you can’t find your size on nike.com, the sneakers are also available on eBay — although you’ll have to pay more than the original suggested retail price.

