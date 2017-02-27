Relive the Chicago Bulls’ Glory Days With These Retro Air Jordans

The Air Jordan 8 "Alternate" was released Saturday and is still available from select retailers.

It’s been nearly 20 years since basketball legend Michael Jordan last suited up in a Chicago Bulls uniform, but Jordan Brand’s keeping the legacy alive with a new Bulls-inspired colorway of the Air Jordan 8.

The brand got creative with the “Alternate ’89” Air Jordan 8, imagining a colorway that Jordan could’ve worn during a 1993 Bulls home game. From a glance, the sneakers resemble the original “Bugs Bunny” Air Jordan 8, but there are a handful of differences separating them.

The lateral section of the Air Jordan 8 “Alternate.”

These Air Jordan 8s combine a perforated white leather with smooth leather and feature black and red accents. Added layers of sheen appear on the metallic red claps and at the midsole’s glittery segments, while the shoe’s tongue sticks with its signature chenille patch for a true retro look.

A top-down look at the Air Jordan 8 “Alternate.”

A pattern inspired by the original release appears on the liner, while the heel tab includes a callout to the year 1993.

Surprisingly, this classic-inspired Air Jordan 8 is still in stock online with a full men’s size run from 7 to 18. The sneakers retail for $190 and are available now from nike.com.

Air Jordan 8 “Alternate ’93,” $190; nike.com

The medial section of the Air Jordan 8 “Alternate.”

The heel of the Air Jordan 8 “Alternate.”