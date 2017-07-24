These New ‘Gatorade’ Air Jordan Sneakers Will Make You Thirsty

Jordan Brand has a new retro style dropping this fall that’s sure to leave fans feeling thirsty.
Nicknamed the “Gatorade” Air Jordan 6, this style gives former NBA legend Michael Jordan’s sixth signature shoe a colorful makeover inspired by the official sports drink of the NBA.
At a glance, the makeup is similar to the original “Carmine” Air Jordan 6 with bright, attention-grabbing color blocking, white leather overlays and black accents. But that’s where the similarities end, as this new look ditches the Chicago Bulls-inspired shades of the “Carmine” colorway for an instantly recognizable Gatorade-inspired palette of orange and green.
Gatorade’s lightning bolt logo appears on the sneaker’s insole and signature lace lock, while the inner tongue reads “if I could be …,” a nod to the memorable “Be Like Mike” ad campaigns of the ’90s.
The “Gatorade” Air Jordan 6 is expected to drop in October for a retail price of $190. While you wait for the launch, take a closer look at the kicks below.
