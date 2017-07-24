These New ‘Gatorade’ Air Jordan Sneakers Will Make You Thirsty

Michael Jordan drinks Gatorade during a news conference in 1991. Mark Elias/AP/Rex Shutterstock

Jordan Brand has a new retro style dropping this fall that’s sure to leave fans feeling thirsty.

Nicknamed the “Gatorade” Air Jordan 6, this style gives former NBA legend Michael Jordan’s sixth signature shoe a colorful makeover inspired by the official sports drink of the NBA.

At a glance, the makeup is similar to the original “Carmine” Air Jordan 6 with bright, attention-grabbing color blocking, white leather overlays and black accents. But that’s where the similarities end, as this new look ditches the Chicago Bulls-inspired shades of the “Carmine” colorway for an instantly recognizable Gatorade-inspired palette of orange and green.

Gatorade’s lightning bolt logo appears on the sneaker’s insole and signature lace lock, while the inner tongue reads “if I could be …,” a nod to the memorable “Be Like Mike” ad campaigns of the ’90s.

The “Gatorade” Air Jordan 6 is expected to drop in October for a retail price of $190. While you wait for the launch, take a closer look at the kicks below.

Want more?

A Former Gatorade Exec Is Auctioning Off Autographed Air Jordans and NBA Memorabilia

One of the Rarest Air Jordans Releases to the Public for the First Time Ever on July 22

The 6 Best Basketball Sneakers on Sale Right Now