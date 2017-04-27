These Luxe Air Jordan Sneakers Are Available Now — but They Aren’t Cheap

The Air Jordan 5 Premium "Pure Platinum" is available now. Nike

Jordan Brand released a new Air Jordan 5 style on Saturday in “Pure Platinum,” but the premium release will cost you more than double the model’s usual retail price.

Picking up where February’s “Take Flight” Air Jordan 5 Premium release left off, this latest drop takes on a tonal gray look in “Pure Platinum.”

The Air Jordan 5 Premium “Pure Platinum” retails for $400. Nike

The Air Jordan 5 was originally released in 1990, and this rendition features an all-gray upper in premium leather.

In addition to the luxe materials, other notable differences between this pair and traditional Air Jordan 5s include the absence of mesh netting at the tongue and side panels in favor of a woven look and an all-leather midsole and lace lock. The fighter-jet-inspired sneakers also come packaged with a dust bag, to complete the high-end feel.

Tongue detail on the Air Jordan 5 Premium “Pure Platinum.” Nike

While standard inline Air Jordan 5s retail for $190 (or $220 for the OG iteration released in July), this premium pair sees a price hike to $400.

The Air Jordan 5 Premium “Pure Platinum” is available now from nike.com and select Jordan Brand stockists.

Air Jordan 5 Premium “Pure Platinum,” $400; nike.com

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 Premium “Pure Platinum.” Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 5 Premium “Pure Platinum.” Nike

A top-down look at the Air Jordan 5 Premium “Pure Platinum.” Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 5 Premium “Pure Platinum.” Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 5 Premium “Pure Platinum.” Nike

Side panel detail of the Air Jordan 5 Premium “Pure Platinum.” Nike

