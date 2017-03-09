The Air Jordan 4 Will Be a Go-To Sneaker for the Summer

The tongue of the Air Jordan 4 "Motorsport." Courtesy of Nike.

Jordan Brand is making sure the Air Jordan 4 will be the go-to look for sneakerheads this summer.

The brand unveiled today several colorways of the Air Jordan 4, which made its debut in 1989, that will hit stores soon (although images of some of the looks have already been leaked). Of the releases the brand showcased online is the acclaimed collaboration with renowned Brooklyn, N.Y.-based artist Brian “Kaws” Donnelly.

One of the shoes, dubbed “Motorsport,” is inspired by NBA icon Michael Jordan’s motorcycle racing team, and is a take on the the classic “Mars” colorway, with royal blue replacing the red. The look, according to Jordan Brand, was originally handed out to the 16 members of the racing team, and will be available for customers to purchase for the first time.

Air Jordan 4 “Motorsport.” Courtesy of Nike.

Also releasing is the “Alternate Motorsport,” another nod to Jordan’s love for motorsports. The style employs the “Motorsport” hues but in a different manner, making the look predominantly black and adding hits of white and royal blue.

Air Jordan 4 “Alternate Motorsport.” Courtesy of Nike.

The back of the Air Jordan 4 “Alternate Motorsport.” Courtesy of Nike.

The aforementioned Kaws sneaker, which Jordan Brand said is the first collaboration with it has done with the artist, is executed with a premium gray suede upper and a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

Air Jordan 4 x Kaws. Courtesy of Nike.

The heels of the Air Jordan 4 x Kaws. Courtesy of Nike.

A simpler colorway for the summer comes in the form of the “Pure Money” iteration of the shoe. For the “Pure Money” Air Jordan 4 — which will be released for the first time since 2006 — the sneaker is executed in triple white, also boasting platinum eyelets on the wings and a nubuck leather on its upper.

Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money.” Courtesy of Nike.

A detail shot of the Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money.” Courtesy of Nike.

Jordan Brand did not provide release dates for the shoes with the new images, but retailers have the “Motorsport” listed as a March 25 drop.