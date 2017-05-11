These Summer-Ready Air Jordans Will Be Rereleased for the First Time Ever on May 13

A fan-favorite Air Jordan retro is making a comeback on Saturday.
The “Pure Money” Air Jordan 4 replaces the classic sneaker’s traditional colors with a stark white-on-white look. This retro look features an all-white leather upper with just a few hits of metallic silver on its signature support “wings” and heel Jumpman logo.
The “Pure Money” style was first introduced during the Air Jordan 4’s retro run in 2006, which also included an all-black “Black Cat” makeup.
A similar “White/Chrome” look was released in 2000, but that iteration featured perforated leather in place of the model’s traditional mesh underlays.
The Air Jordan 4 debuted in 1989 and was worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan during memorable moments including “The Shot” over Cleveland Cavaliers’ Craig Ehlo to win Game 5 of the 1989 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference first round.
Now, the iconic sneakers are back in their “Pure Money” look just in time for summer. They’ll be released Saturday for $190 at 10 a.m. ET on nike.com/snkrs and can also be found in-store from select Jordan Brand retailers.
Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money,” $190; nike.com
