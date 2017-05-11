These Summer-Ready Air Jordans Will Be Rereleased for the First Time Ever on May 13

The Air Jordan 4 "Pure Money" will be released May 13 for $190. Nike

A fan-favorite Air Jordan retro is making a comeback on Saturday.

The “Pure Money” Air Jordan 4 replaces the classic sneaker’s traditional colors with a stark white-on-white look. This retro look features an all-white leather upper with just a few hits of metallic silver on its signature support “wings” and heel Jumpman logo.

A top-down look at the Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money.” Nike

The “Pure Money” style was first introduced during the Air Jordan 4’s retro run in 2006, which also included an all-black “Black Cat” makeup.

A similar “White/Chrome” look was released in 2000, but that iteration featured perforated leather in place of the model’s traditional mesh underlays.

The Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money.” Nike

The Air Jordan 4 debuted in 1989 and was worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan during memorable moments including “The Shot” over Cleveland Cavaliers’ Craig Ehlo to win Game 5 of the 1989 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference first round.

Chicago Bull’s Michael Jordan wears the original Air Jordan 4 in 1989. Mark Elias/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Now, the iconic sneakers are back in their “Pure Money” look just in time for summer. They’ll be released Saturday for $190 at 10 a.m. ET on nike.com/snkrs and can also be found in-store from select Jordan Brand retailers.

Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money,” $190; nike.com

The medial side of the Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money.” Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money.” Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money.” Nike

