Is Jordan Brand Releasing a New ‘Black/Cement’ Air Jordan 4 This Year?

A potential 2017 "Black/Cement/Blue" Air Jordan 4. Instagram

The “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 4, worn by Michael Jordan during his unforgettable 1989 buzzer-beater in the playoffs known simply as “The Shot,” is widely regarded as one of the most iconic sneakers of all-time. And that timeless classic could be getting a makeover in 2017.

Previewed here is a first look at a “Black/Cement/Blue” Air Jordan 4 colorway. This makeup sticks with the same color blocking that made the original “Black/Cement” (aka “Bred”) style such a success, but swaps out the red shades in favor of royal blue.

While the original “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 4 featured a nubuck upper, this blue-accented variation is constructed with a black leather. Material differences aside, this new makeup is essentially a blue iteration of the classic colorway pictured below.

The 2012 release of the “Black/Cement” (aka “Bred”) Air Jordan 4. Nike

There are currently no release details for the Air Jordan 4 “Black/Cement/Blue,” but it’s expected to drop sometime this year.

In related news, a black-and-gold colorway of the Air Jordan 4 nicknamed “Royalty” will hit stores on Feb. 5.

