The Air Jordan 32 Is Getting a Chinese New Year-Inspired Makeover Next Month

Air Jordan 32
Air Jordan 32 "Chinese New Year."
The latest Air Jordan legacy model is getting the Chinese New Year treatment at the top of the year.

The Air Jordan 32 “Chinese New Year” features a black-based upper with a number of red and gold firework deals and an embroidered floral pattern across the midsection. A white midsole and translucent outsole balance the otherwise busy look.

This style does not have a confirmed release date, but it’s expected to release in January for a retail price of $185.

The Air Jordan 32 debuted in September, taking heavy inspiration from 1986’s Air Jordan 2 model but updating the look with modern materials and technologies. It’s since been released in a variety of styles including mid-top and low-top variations. You can shop current Air Jordan 32 colorways via the link below.

