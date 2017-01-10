Is Jordan Brand Releasing a Limited-Edition ‘Atmos’ Air Jordan x Air Max Collection?

A customized Atmos x Air Jordan 3 sneaker that could resemble an official collaboration arriving in 2017. Instagram

Jordan Brand’s 2017 lineup continues to grow stronger with rumors swirling of an “Atmos” Air Jordan x Air Max collaboration.

News of the rumored collection was broken by @J23app, an app known for providing early Air Jordan information and release dates. According to @J23app, a new Air Jordan 3 “Atmos” colorway will arrive in a two-sneaker pack alongside a retro of the original Air Max 1 “Atmos.” The pack is said to be exclusive to Nike Tier Zero retailers, which include NikeLab, Barneys, Bodega, Kith and others.

Jordan 3 Retro “Atmos” in a pack with Air Max 1 “Atmos”. Tier Zero only https://t.co/dSfH6y6mIX — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) January 9, 2017

Although nothing is set in stone, the two-sneaker pack seems probable for a few reasons. During its annual Air Max Day celebration last March, Nike allowed sneaker fans to vote for an Air Max sneaker they wanted to see return. The winner was the Atmos x Air Max 1 “Elephant,” a collaboration that debuted in 2006 that has attained a devoted following in the decade-plus since.

With the retro of the “Atmos” Air Max 1 confirmed, and the Air Jordan 3 in the midst of a strong retro campaign, it’s certainly reasonable to believe that this collaboration could be in the works. If the rumors prove to be true, expect the Air Jordan 3 x Air Max 1 “Atmos” pack to arrive on March 26 for Air Max Day 2017.

For a full list of Nike Tier Zero retailers, visit tierzer0.com.