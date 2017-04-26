Is the Classic Air Jordan 3 ‘Black/Cement’ Rereleasing Next Year?

A fan-favorite Air Jordan style is rumored to be returning in its original form next year.
According to Twitter user @soleheatonfeet, the iconic “Black/Cement Gray” Air Jordan 3 is one of several Jordans set to make a comeback.
The return of this classic look is more than reason enough for sneakerheads to get excited, but there’s another piece of info that could make this one of 2018’s most anticipated drops.
In place of the Jumpman logo often seen on the heel of retro Air Jordan 3s, this upcoming release is rumored to include the original Nike Air branding, a detail that has not been seen on the “Black/Cement Gray” makeup since 2001.
The Air Jordan 3 “Black/Cement Gray” debuted in 1988 and was worn by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan at that year’s All-Star Game, where he was the unanimous choice for Most Valuable Player. Jordan had 40 points and 8 rebounds as he led the Eastern Conference All-Stars to a 138-133 win over the Western Conference.
Since its 1988 debut, the classic style has been rereleased a handful of times. It first reappeared in 1994, followed by a second retro in 2001. It returned again in 2008, as part of the brand’s 23rd anniversary “Countdown Pack,” and was last seen in 2011.
The “Black/Cement Gray” Air Jordan 3 is rumored to be released in February 2018, presumably to coincide with the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
