Jordan Brand Did Something Crazy to the First-Ever Luxury Basketball Sneaker

In 1986, Nike brought luxury inspiration to basketball footwear for the first time with the Air Jordan 2. As the first — and to this date, only — Air Jordan to be produced in Italy, the sneaker changed the way consumers looked at basketball sneakers.

More than 30 years later, Jordan Brand has done something else unusual to the first luxury hoops shoe, albeit nothing quite as drastic as the Italian leathers and reptilelike textures seen on the original.

With the Air Jordan 2 Decon, the brand has completely gutted the shoe’s innards for a slim, deconstructed look that’s suited for summer with three rich styles executed in premium suede.

The deconstructed retro kicks were released today in “Bordeaux,” “Mineral Gold” and “Mint Foam” styles with a scattered launch throughout North America.

The “Bordeaux” look was available exclusively from Bodega, Concepts, Creme, Kith, Jumpman Toronto, Social Status and Ubiq.

The “Mineral Gold” makeup dropped at Blends, Capsule, Darkside, Feature, Livestock and Undefeated.

Meanwhile, the “Mint Foam” colorway had the widest launch of the three at A Ma Maniere, Nike 21 Mercer, Jumpman Chicago, Oneness, RSVP, Shoe Galley, Sneaker Politics, Social Status, Sole Fly, St. Alfreds, Trophy Room, Wish and Xhibition.

For those outside of North America, the “Bordeaux” style was released at select locations in Europe, and the “Mint Foam” colorway dropped in China and Japan.

If you weren’t able to make it to the release, the sneakers are available now on eBay with prices ranging from $268.88 to $498.88

Air Jordan 2 Decon, from $268.88; ebay.com

