How to Buy Saturday’s Air Jordan Releases

By / 1 hour ago
The heels of the Air Jordan 15.
Courtesy of SNKRS.

Jordan Brand is doing its best to make sure you have several classic styles and new innovative looks in 2017 to choose from.

Arriving this weekend are a trio of Air Jordan looks from the label, including an original colorway of a 1990s favorite, a “rare” iteration of the Air Jordan 1, and a new colorway of the latest Michael Jordan signature shoe to hit the market.

The Air Jordan 15, which made its debut in 1999, will hit retail shelves once again. The shoe that boasted a look reminiscent of a fighter jet is back in its original mostly black with varsity red accents look. The Air Jordan 15 arrives on Saturday via SNKRS and at select Jordan retailers for $190.

Air Jordan 15

Air Jordan 15, $190; SNKRS

The Air Jordan XXXI “Black Toe” drops on Saturday and will retail for $185. The look can be purchased via SNKRS starting at 10 a.m. ET, as well as at select retail partners. The sneaker uses a familiar color palette that uses black, white and red tones, with black featured profoundly on the toes of the style.

Air Jordan XXXI "Black Toe"

Air Jordan XXXI “Black Toe,” $185; SNKRS

The Air Jordan 1 Rare Air “Max Orange” also arrives on Saturday, which will retail for $140. The max orange, black and white shoe boasts Nike Air branding stitched into the heel and the words “Air Jordan” written on the upper where the original wings branding would appear. The shoe will be available at the brand’s retail partners — such as Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

Air Jordan 1 Rare Air Max Orange

Air Jordan 1 Rare Air “Max Orange,” $140; footlocker.com

