This Original Air Jordan Is Re-Releasing for the First Time in 7 Years

By / 31 mins ago
Air Jordan 13
The Air Jordan 13 "White/Team Red" returns Feb. 18.
Nike

The Air Jordan 13 retro campaign continues this month with the first reissue of the model’s original white-and-red colorway since 2010.

Created by renowned Nike and Jordan Brand designer Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 13 was worn by former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan en route to his sixth championship win during the 1997-98 NBA season. The sneaker saw dozens of colorways and reissues in the decades that followed, but this is just the second time the original white-and-red makeup has been re-released.

Related
The Top Sneakers From New York Fashion Week Men's Fall 2017

Air Jordan 13The Air Jordan 13 “White/Team Red” was worn by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan during the 1997-98 NBA season. Nike

The “White/Team Red” Air Jordan 13 is constructed with a white full-grain leather upper and vibrant red suede underlays. The colored suede also extends to the midsole for a premium touch, and the rear panel features the shoe’s iconic hologram detail.

According to Hatfield, the hologram inlay was chosen to represent the glowing eyes of a panther. The animal’s inspiration is also seen at the outsole, which takes on a paw-like shape and serves as a nod to Jordan’s “Black Cat” nickname.

Priced at $190 in men’s sizing, these retro Air Jordans will release Feb. 18 from nike.com and select Jordan Brand retailers.

And while you wait for the launch, take a trip down memory lane by watching the classic Air Jordan 13 commercial below.

Air Jordan 13The Air Jordan 13 “White/Team Red” features a white full-grain leather upper with red suede underlays. Nike
Air Jordan 13The medial section of the Air Jordan 13 “White/Team Red.” Nike
Air Jordan 13A top-down look at the Air Jordan 13 “White/Team Red.” Nike
Air Jordan 13The heel of the Air Jordan 13 “White/Team Red.” Nike
Air Jordan 13The outsole of the Air Jordan 13 “White/Team Red” includes a carbon fiber support shank. Nike

Want more?

Mark Wahlberg Wears Unreleased Retro Air Jordans to Super Bowl LI

Mark Wahlberg’s Burger Restaurant Gets an Air Jordan Collaboration

Serena Williams’ Air Jordan-Inspired Signature Sneakers Are Selling Out Fast

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s