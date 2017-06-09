These Classic Air Jordans Are Coming Back for the First Time Since 1998

Air Jordan 13 Low "Chutney" tongue detail Nike

Although basketball and sneaker icon Michael Jordan is most often associated with the black, red and white color palette of his former Chicago Bulls team, the Hall of Fame baller’s footwear legacy includes a number of lifestyle coloways, too, such as the “Chutney” Air Jordan 13 Low from 1998.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the “Chutney” Air Jordan 13 Low will be returning to retail shelves tomorrow. This low-top variation of Michael Jordan’s 13th signature sneaker blends a tan nubuck construction with black leather and suede.

Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney” ($175) Nike

Additional accents include a metallic gold Jumpman logo at the ankle, white Jordan branding at the bottom of the tongue and a bright green Jumpman pod on the outsole.

If this sneaker silhouette looks familiar, it may be because another original Air Jordan 13 Low style was rereleased for the first time in April. The sneaker’s “Brave Blue” makeup has sold out from nike.com but can be found on eBay with prices starting around $160.

For fans hoping to add the “Chutney” style to their sneaker rotation, here’s what you need to know. They’ll be available tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com/snkrs and can also be found from select Jordan Brand retailers globally for a retail price of $175.

Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney” Nike

Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney” lateral Nike

Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney” medial Nike

Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney” heel Nike

Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney” outsole Nike

Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney” material detail Nike

Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney” aerial Nike

Want more?

These $500 Air Jordans Are Coming Out June 14 — Here’s What You Need to Know

Cult Favorite Brand Public School Teases Three Limited-Edition Air Jordan Sneakers

Reports: Teenager Killed Over Air Jordan Sneakers After Online Meet Up Gone Wrong