This Retro Air Jordan Sneaker Returns in Its Original Form for the First Time in Over 10 Years

Michael Jordan during a 1998 NBA Playoffs game. Conroy/AP/Rex Shutterstock

A classic Air Jordan sneaker worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA Playoffs is making a comeback Saturday, nearly two decades after its debut.

The Air Jordan 13 “Bred” (short for black and red) was worn by the former Chicago Bulls superstar en route to his final NBA championship and the second Bulls three-peat with a trio of consecutive Finals wins. Jordan wore the panther-inspired kicks, which were designed by Tinker Hatfield, during postseason road games as he battled teams including the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers and New Jersey Nets.

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Bred” Nike

Since their 1998 introduction, the retro sneakers have been rereleased on two occasions: first in 2004 and again in 2013 — albeit with some minor differences. Unlike the original 1998 and 2004 versions, the 2013 iteration of the Air Jordan 13 “Bred” did not feature reflective detailing on its mesh side panels. Many sneaker enthusiasts were disappointed by the oversight, but the classic kicks are now set to return in their true form.

This Air Jordan 13 features a mixed-material upper that combines a black tumbled leather toe and tongue with mesh paneling and vivid red suede underlays that extend to the shoe’s midsole for a premium touch. Other signature components include a holographic badge near the heel and a supportive carbon fiber shank underfoot.

For fans who have been waiting patiently, the time is almost here. The Air Jordan 13 Retro “Bred” retails for $190 and will be released Saturday from nike.com/snkrs at 10 a.m. ET. The sneakers can also be found at select Jordan Brand retailers globally.

Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan (R) contends with Indiana Pacers’ Reggie Miller during the 1998 NBA Playoffs. CONROY/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Bred” ($190) Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Bred” lateral Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Bred” medial Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Bred” reflective details Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Bred” top Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Bred” heel Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Bred” outsole Nike

