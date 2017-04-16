These Air Jordans Are Back for the First Time Since 1998

The Air Jordan 13 Low "Brave Blue" is a reissue of a style originally released in 1998. Nike

There aren’t many Jordans from the ’90s that have yet to be reissued. But until recently, 1998’s “Brave Blue” Air Jordan 13 Low was a unicorn on the marketplace.

The OG look made its long-awaited return earlier this month, marking the first time in nearly 20 years that the navy low-top makeup had been available at retail.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 13 Low “Brave Blue.” Nike

The shoe’s black-and-blue colorway is notable for being a lifestyle variation of the Air Jordan 13, which wasn’t intended to match Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls colors like many of his sneakers.

It features a black tumbled leather base with a blue reflective mesh overlay. Black suede at the mudguard extends to the midsole, while the sneaker’s Phylon midsole and Zoom Air cushioning adds comfort suitable for casual wear.

A top-down look at the Air Jordan 13 Low “Brave Blue.” Nike

For sneakerheads and avid Jordan fans, this one has been a long time coming. It’s available now on eBay for prices starting at $169.99, less than its retail price of $175.

Air Jordan 13 Retro Low “Brave Blue,” from $169.99; ebay.com

The reflective details on the Air Jordan 13 Low “Brave Blue.” Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 13 Low “Brave Blue.” Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 13 Low “Brave Blue.” Nike

