One of the Rarest Air Jordans Releases to the Public for the First Time Ever on July 22

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA Finals. A. KEISER/AP/Rex Shutterstock

To call the “History of Flight” Air Jordan 13 “rare” would be an understatement. The closest the public has been able to get to the special-edition kicks is seeing them on display at select Nike locations and events such as Chicago’s World Basketball Festival — until now.

The simple yet striking Chicago Bulls-inspired white, red and black look was first unveiled alongside matching Air Jordan styles in 2009 to commemorate the line’s 25th anniversary. Each makeup features white leather uppers, red liners and outsoles and black shoelaces. Unchanged on the Air Jordan 13 is its holographic logo near the heel and a neon green Jumpman emblem on the outsole.

Air Jordan 13 “History of Flight” lateral Nike

Nearly a decade after the brand unveiled the “History of Flight” sneakers, this Air Jordan 13 will become the first of the special-edition colorways to release to the public in celebration of the model’s 20th anniversary. The once-scarce style drops Saturday for $190 from nike.com/snkrs at 10 a.m. ET and can also be found at select Jordan Brand retailers globally.

The Air Jordan 13 debuted in 1997 and was last seen in June alongside an Air Jordan 14 as part of a $500 “DMP Finals” pack in honor of Michael Jordan and the Bulls’ championship win in 1998.

Air Jordan 13 “History of Flight” medial Nike

Air Jordan 13 History of Flight ($190) Nike

Air Jordan 13 “History of Flight” top Nike

Air Jordan 13 “History of Flight” heel Nike

Air Jordan 13 “History of Flight” outsole Nike

Air Jordan 13 “History of Flight” shoelaces Nike

