Nike Turned These Classic Air Jordan Sneakers Into Golf Shoes

Golf aficionados will soon be able to hit the links in a classic Air Jordan style.

The retro Air Jordan 13 sneakers are set to release in golf shoe form next week. On top, they’re largely unchanged, with the same dimpled overlays and tumbled leather you’d find on the original shoe.

However, the suede mudguard seen on the hoops shoe has been replaced with a waterproof synthetic layer suitable for those dewy days on the green.

The most obvious update comes at the outsole, which swaps out the Zoom Air cushioning and rubber found on the original for an aggressive spike setup. Despite the alteration, Air Jordan 13 designer Tinker Hatfield’s cat paw inspiration is still evident.

This basketball icon turned golf shoe is set to launch May 18 exclusively on the Nike+ app for $200. A second release will follow May 19 on nike.com.

The Air Jordan 13 Golf will be available in the sneaker’s original “White/Red” makeup as well as a brand new “White/Black” style.

