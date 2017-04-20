These Limited-Edition Sneakers Pay Tribute to Michael Jordan’s NBA Championships

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan holds the Most Valuable Player trophy as coach Phil Jackson holds the NBA Championship trophy after the 1998 NBA Finals. AP Images

This June, Jordan Brand is set to carry on a recent tradition with its latest set of retro sneakers inspired by Michael Jordan’s NBA championship wins.

Known as the “Finals Pack” or “Defining Moments Pack,” this two-sneaker group includes the Air Jordan 13 in white/gold and the Air Jordan 14 in black/gold. The theme follows in the footsteps of previous releases centered around the Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7 and Air Jordan 8.

The styles pictured here are in grade school sizing, but this pack will also release in limited numbers in adult sizes. Both styles are expected to launch June 14 packaged together with a rumored retail price of $500 in adult sizes, while the grade school pairs will cost $350. However, the release date and price have not yet been officially confirmed.

The Air Jordan 14 “Finals Pack” in black/gold.

This collection references the sneakers worn by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan during the 1997-98 regular season and postseason en route to ultimately winning his sixth and final championship and completing the second of two Bulls three-peats.

Utah Jazz’s Shandon Anderson tries to block Chicago Bulls ’ Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA Finals. AP Images

The Air Jordan 13 “Finals Pack is set to release in June.

The heel of the Air Jordan 13 “Finals Pack.”

The tag detail behind the tongue of the Air Jordan 13 reading “They can’t win until we quit.”

The tag detail behind the tongue of the Air Jordan 13.

The outsole of the Air Jordan 13 “Finals Pack.”

The packaging for the Air Jordan “Finals Pack.”

The Air Jordan 14 “Finals Pack.”

A top-down look at the Air Jordan 14 “Finals Pack.”

The heel of the Air Jordan 14 “Finals Pack.”

The outsole of the Air Jordan 14 “Finals Pack.”

