These Limited-Edition Sneakers Pay Tribute to Michael Jordan’s NBA Championships

This June, Jordan Brand is set to carry on a recent tradition with its latest set of retro sneakers inspired by Michael Jordan’s NBA championship wins.
Known as the “Finals Pack” or “Defining Moments Pack,” this two-sneaker group includes the Air Jordan 13 in white/gold and the Air Jordan 14 in black/gold. The theme follows in the footsteps of previous releases centered around the Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7 and Air Jordan 8.
The styles pictured here are in grade school sizing, but this pack will also release in limited numbers in adult sizes. Both styles are expected to launch June 14 packaged together with a rumored retail price of $500 in adult sizes, while the grade school pairs will cost $350. However, the release date and price have not yet been officially confirmed.
This collection references the sneakers worn by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan during the 1997-98 regular season and postseason en route to ultimately winning his sixth and final championship and completing the second of two Bulls three-peats.
