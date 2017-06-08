These $500 Air Jordans Are Coming Out June 14 — Here’s What You Need to Know

Air Jordan 13/14 "DMP Finals Pack" Nike

Jordan Brand has a $500 retro pack releasing next Wednesday inspired by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ historic 1998 championship run.

The two-sneaker pack sees the Air Jordan 13 and Air Jordan 14 get coated with golden accents. The Air Jordan 13 uses a while leather base, while the Air Jordan 14 is covered in a black leather.

Air Jordan 13 “DMP Finals Pack” lateral Nike

The sneakers in this pack were worn by Jordan during the Bulls’ 1998 Finals run, albeit in different colorways. To celebrate the championship win — which was the second time the Bulls won three consecutive titles — Jordan Brand has given each model a championship-worthy makeover.

Each sneaker includes details tying back to the milestone championship team, including text reading “they can’t win until we quit” on the rear of each shoe’s tongue and references to the year 1998 on the Air Jordan 13’s hologram and the Air Jordan 14’s molded heel.

Air Jordan 13 “DMP Finals Pack” heel Nike

Air Jordan 14 “DMP Finals Pack” heel Nike

The retro Air Jordans featured here will be released together on Wednesday in a package for $500. Officially known as the Air Jordan 13/14 “DMP Finals Pack,” the group will launch on nike.com/snkrs at 10 a.m. ET and will also be available from select Jordan Brand retailers globally.

Air Jordan 14 “DMP Finals Pack” lateral Nike

Air Jordan 13 “DMP Finals Pack” Nike

Air Jordan 14 “DMP Finals Pack” Nike

Air Jordan 13 “DMP Finals Pack” aerial

Air Jordan 14 “DMP Finals Pack” aerial

Air Jordan 13/14 “DMP Finals Pack” packaging Nike

