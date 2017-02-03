This Sneaker Customizer Re-Creates Air Jordans in Toddler Sizes With Exotic Materials

A sneaker customizer’s toddler-sized Air Jordans are raising the bar for premium kids’ footwear.
These reconstructed “Gym Red” Air Jordan 12s by Phillip Avin see the pint-sized pair get draped in high-end exotic materials you might find on a luxury sneaker — a far cry from the Jordan 12’s traditional leather, nubuck and sometimes-used synthetic fabrics. Avin’s mixed-material creation combines python, alligator and shark skin on the upper, and is finished off with a lambskin liner.
The Cleveland-based Avin has been customizing shoes for around two years. He cut his teeth in the trade as an apprentice for Jacob Ferrato, known in the sneaker community as the man behind JBF Customs.
Avin was inspired to start customizing infant sneakers in June, when he found out that client Joe Haden, a Cleveland Browns cornerback, had a son on the way. Haden had already tasked Avin with creating a custom Air Jordan 1, but the news of the player’s newborn presented an exciting challenge.
“I decided to make a matching pair for his soon-to-be son,” Avin told Footwear News. “He had no clue that I had made them. When I gave him his pair, I surprised him with the first pair of [infant] Jordans to be customized in all exotics that I’d seen. Once I did them, I fell in love with how dope they look and wanted to do more, so this year I’m going to be putting out a lot more toddler’s shoes.”
Avin tells Footwear News that prices for his customized toddler sneakers will start at $350, but they could increase depending on materials and amounts of fabric used.
To see more of Avin’s work, visit his Instagram.
