Get a Better Look at the ‘Win Like ’96’ Air Jordan Retro Sneakers Releasing Next Month

The Air Jordan 11 has become something of a holiday season tradition for Jordan Brand, and the company will follow suit again for winter ’17 with a brand-new style in the fan-favorite sneaker.

Known as the “Win Like ’96” Air Jordan 11, this style harkens back to the Chicago Bulls’ days of dominance during the mid-‘90s. The all-red colorway is a first for the model, which includes a shiny patterned leather overlay, ballistic mesh base, leather heel and an icy translucent rubber outsole.

An on-foot look at the Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’96.” Nike

According to Jordan Brand, the resulting look is the “boldest Air Jordan 11 tribute to Chicago yet.”

Ahead of the “Win Like ’96” style’s official release on Dec. 9, former NBA standout and longtime Jordan partner Richard Hamilton took to Instagram to show off the upcoming look alongside Detroit Pistons garb.

The all-red makeup isn’t the only reason for fans of the classic sneaker to be excited, either. The model is set to drop this weekend in a “Win Like ’82” style (pictured below) inspired by Michael Jordan’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina.

The white and navy blue look is set to release Saturday at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com/snkrs and select retailers for $220 in adult sizes.

Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’82” Nike

Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’96.” Nike

Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’96” tongue detail. Nike

Air Jordan 11 and Air Jordan 32 “Win Like ’96.” Nike

Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’96” outsole. Nike

