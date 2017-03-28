How to Get the Limited-Edition Air Jordan 1 ‘Royal’ on April 1

By / 1 hour ago
Air Jordan 1
The "Royal" Air Jordan 1 retails for $160.
Nike

One of the year’s most anticipated sneaker releases is taking place Saturday — and no, this isn’t an April Fools joke.

Last seen in 2013, the Air Jordan 1 “Royal” is set to make a welcome return to online retailers and store shelves. The iconic makeup features an all-leather upper in black and royal blue, a vintage-inspired nylon tongue and its original Nike Air branding.

Air Jordan 1The “Royal” Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985. Nike

This look was one of the first Air Jordan 1 styles released in 1985. Since its mid-’80s debut, the sneaker has seen retro drops in 2001 and again in 2013, making this the fourth time the classic colorway has been available.

Previous retro versions of this style are among the most sought-after Air Jordans. At consignment store Stadium Goods, the 2001 iteration is currently selling for up to $1,200.

Although Saturday’s drop will be a limited-edition, the good news is that this launch will have considerably wider availability than its 2013 predecessor. A look at Footaction and Foot Locker’s release locators show that the coveted kicks will be stocked at dozens of stores across the U.S.

The “Royal” Air Jordan 1 retails for $160 and will be available Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on nike.com/snkrs. They can also be found in-store at select retailers.

Foot Locker Launch LocatorFoot Locker doors that will carry the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 on Saturday. Foot Locker
Footaction doors that will carry the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 on Saturday. Footaction
Air Jordan 1The “Royal” Air Jordan 1 features the iconic Wings logo at its collar. Nike
Air Jordan 1The medial section of the “Royal” Air Jordan 1. Nike
Air Jordan 1The heel of the “Royal” Air Jordan 1. Nike
Air Jordan 1The rubber outsole of the “Royal” Air Jordan 1. Nike
Air Jordan 1A top-down look at the “Royal” Air Jordan 1. Nike
Air Jordan 1A detailed look at the materials on the Air Jordan 1 “Royal.” Nike
Air Jordan 1The tumbled-leather toe box detail of the Air Jordan 1 “Royal.” Nike
Air Jordan 1The alternate laces included with the “Royal” Air Jordan 1. Nike

