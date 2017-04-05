How to Tell If Your ‘Royal’ Air Jordan 1s Are Real or Fake

By / 1 hour ago
Air Jordan 1
The Air Jordan 1 "Royal."
Nike

Saturday marked the return of the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 High, a sneaker fans had been clamoring for since 2013. As expected, the retro release sold out promptly, although its aftermarket value isn’t quite as staggering as other recent Jordan releases: it’s currently reselling for around $300, just under double its original retail price of $160.

According to data from StockX, there are far more pairs of the the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 selling on the aftermarket than any other shoe right now. Today’s current data shows 1,569 sales over the last 72 hours, while the second best-selling pair has just 182 sales.

Related
NBA Player Wears the Kaws x Air Jordan on the Court

StockX Most Popular SneakersStockX’s sneakers with the most sales as of April 5. StockX

With this many units in circulation on the secondary resell market, it’s crucial to due your homework to ensure that you don’t get burned with a replica version. To help clarify the differences between authentic pairs and unauthorized fakes, StockX employee @fake_education gave a side-by-side comparison.

Some of the biggest discrepancies between the real deal and the fakes aren’t even on the shoes themselves. The sneaker’s packaging contains a number of red flags to look out for when making a purchase, including details such as the fonts and style codes.

Real via @jumpman23 UA via @yeezymaker The colorway code is incorrect on the box label of the fakes

A post shared by Connected (@fake_education) on

Real via @jumpman23 UA via @yeezymaker The font and spacing between letters is off on the fake box

A post shared by Connected (@fake_education) on

On the shoes, the most noticeable giveaways include the print of the Air Jordan Wings logo and the stitching and leather overlays at the heel.

Real via @jumpman23 UA via @yeezymaker The "TM" next to wings logo of the fakes is not clear

A post shared by Connected (@fake_education) on

Also of note are the differences that can be found between authentic pairs purchased from authorized Nike retailers. The leather at the toe box can vary from left shoe to right, and the extra laces attached to the shoe come tied a few different ways.

A surefire way to avoid getting scammed with a fake pair is to shop at a legit source such as consignment store Stadium Goods, where the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 can be found now with prices starting at $325.

Air Jordan 1 High “Royal,” from $325; stadiumgoods.com

Air Jordan 1The “Royal” Air Jordan 1 features the iconic Wings logo at its collar. Nike
Air Jordan 1A top-down look at the “Royal” Air Jordan 1. Nike

Want more?

How an Iconic Michael Jordan Photo Immortalized the ‘Royal’ Air Jordan 1

How The Shoe Surgeon Made One of the Rarest Air Jordans Even Better

How to Get the Limited-Edition Air Jordan 1 ‘Royal’ on April 1

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s