How to Tell If Your ‘Royal’ Air Jordan 1s Are Real or Fake

The Air Jordan 1 "Royal." Nike

Saturday marked the return of the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 High, a sneaker fans had been clamoring for since 2013. As expected, the retro release sold out promptly, although its aftermarket value isn’t quite as staggering as other recent Jordan releases: it’s currently reselling for around $300, just under double its original retail price of $160.

According to data from StockX, there are far more pairs of the the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 selling on the aftermarket than any other shoe right now. Today’s current data shows 1,569 sales over the last 72 hours, while the second best-selling pair has just 182 sales.

StockX’s sneakers with the most sales as of April 5. StockX

With this many units in circulation on the secondary resell market, it’s crucial to due your homework to ensure that you don’t get burned with a replica version. To help clarify the differences between authentic pairs and unauthorized fakes, StockX employee @fake_education gave a side-by-side comparison.

Some of the biggest discrepancies between the real deal and the fakes aren’t even on the shoes themselves. The sneaker’s packaging contains a number of red flags to look out for when making a purchase, including details such as the fonts and style codes.

Real via @jumpman23 UA via @yeezymaker The colorway code is incorrect on the box label of the fakes A post shared by Connected (@fake_education) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Real via @jumpman23 UA via @yeezymaker The font and spacing between letters is off on the fake box A post shared by Connected (@fake_education) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Real via @jumpman23 UA via @yeezymaker The Trademark "R" on the lid of the box is a different on the fake box. Notice how the "R" is more boxy on the fake and on the real it is rounded. A post shared by Connected (@fake_education) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

On the shoes, the most noticeable giveaways include the print of the Air Jordan Wings logo and the stitching and leather overlays at the heel.

Real via @jumpman23 UA via @yeezymaker The "TM" next to wings logo of the fakes is not clear A post shared by Connected (@fake_education) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Real via @jumpman23 UA via @yeezymaker Sad to say. It the panel cuts are cleaner on the fakes and stitching is more consistent. 😳now not every real pair has completely sloppy stitching but there are ALOT that should have been marked as B-Grades and sent to outlets, not retail stores. A post shared by Connected (@fake_education) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Also of note are the differences that can be found between authentic pairs purchased from authorized Nike retailers. The leather at the toe box can vary from left shoe to right, and the extra laces attached to the shoe come tied a few different ways.

There has also been a lot of talk regarding the lace bags. So far I have seen a total of 3 variations that have come directly from Nike/Jordan. In this video you see 2 different variations. The 3rd is just the laces shoved in the bag with no kind of tied design. A post shared by Connected (@fake_education) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

A surefire way to avoid getting scammed with a fake pair is to shop at a legit source such as consignment store Stadium Goods, where the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 can be found now with prices starting at $325.

Air Jordan 1 High “Royal,” from $325; stadiumgoods.com

The “Royal” Air Jordan 1 features the iconic Wings logo at its collar. Nike

A top-down look at the “Royal” Air Jordan 1. Nike

Want more?

How an Iconic Michael Jordan Photo Immortalized the ‘Royal’ Air Jordan 1

How The Shoe Surgeon Made One of the Rarest Air Jordans Even Better

How to Get the Limited-Edition Air Jordan 1 ‘Royal’ on April 1