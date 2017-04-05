How to Tell If Your ‘Royal’ Air Jordan 1s Are Real or Fake

Saturday marked the return of the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 High, a sneaker fans had been clamoring for since 2013. As expected, the retro release sold out promptly, although its aftermarket value isn’t quite as staggering as other recent Jordan releases: it’s currently reselling for around $300, just under double its original retail price of $160.
According to data from StockX, there are far more pairs of the the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 selling on the aftermarket than any other shoe right now. Today’s current data shows 1,569 sales over the last 72 hours, while the second best-selling pair has just 182 sales.
With this many units in circulation on the secondary resell market, it’s crucial to due your homework to ensure that you don’t get burned with a replica version. To help clarify the differences between authentic pairs and unauthorized fakes, StockX employee @fake_education gave a side-by-side comparison.
Some of the biggest discrepancies between the real deal and the fakes aren’t even on the shoes themselves. The sneaker’s packaging contains a number of red flags to look out for when making a purchase, including details such as the fonts and style codes.
On the shoes, the most noticeable giveaways include the print of the Air Jordan Wings logo and the stitching and leather overlays at the heel.
Also of note are the differences that can be found between authentic pairs purchased from authorized Nike retailers. The leather at the toe box can vary from left shoe to right, and the extra laces attached to the shoe come tied a few different ways.
This is 1 pair, 100% authentic from Jordan Brand directly. Notice the inconsistencies amongst the quality of leather used for each shoe. Completely different. This is (sadly) common. If you have a pair like this, don't think it is fake, it is a quality control issue with Jordan Brand. I have had a lot of people ask me about this since release day. Like I said, this is actually a common thing to see.
A surefire way to avoid getting scammed with a fake pair is to shop at a legit source such as consignment store Stadium Goods, where the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 can be found now with prices starting at $325.
