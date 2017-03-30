How The Shoe Surgeon Made One of the Rarest Air Jordans Even Better

The Shoe Surgeon's "Lux Fragment" Air Jordan 1 is priced at $1,250. The Shoe Surgeon

Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1s are among the most coveted sneakers released in recent years. The premium royal blue execution of the classic “Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 quickly garnered a cult following after its 2014 debut and resells for upwards of $1,500 today.

While it’s hard to top the original, Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone worked his reconstruction magic to create an even more luxurious version of the collaboration. Chamrbone’s made-to-order kicks are produced from start to finish in Los Angeles and feature electric blue alligator skin, black tumbled leather and white finished leather.

This high-end take on the Fragment x Air Jordan 1 was made available today and is priced at $1,250. Although they are made-to-order, Chamrbone’s Instagram posts indicate that limited slots are available.

