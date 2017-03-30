How The Shoe Surgeon Made One of the Rarest Air Jordans Even Better

Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1s are among the most coveted sneakers released in recent years. The premium royal blue execution of the classic “Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 quickly garnered a cult following after its 2014 debut and resells for upwards of $1,500 today.
While it’s hard to top the original, Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone worked his reconstruction magic to create an even more luxurious version of the collaboration. Chamrbone’s made-to-order kicks are produced from start to finish in Los Angeles and feature electric blue alligator skin, black tumbled leather and white finished leather.
This high-end take on the Fragment x Air Jordan 1 was made available today and is priced at $1,250. Although they are made-to-order, Chamrbone’s Instagram posts indicate that limited slots are available.
Visit theshoesurgeon.com to lock down your pair while they last.
Want more?
Jeff Staple, Andre 3000 and The Shoe Surgeon Are Customizing Tretorn Sneakers
This Shoe Surgeon Air Jordan 1 Is an Art Lover’s Dream
Rickie Fowler to Pay Tribute to Arnold Palmer With Custom Shoes by The Shoe Surgeon