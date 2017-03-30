How The Shoe Surgeon Made One of the Rarest Air Jordans Even Better

By / 2 hours ago
The Shoe Surgeon's Custom Air Jordan
The Shoe Surgeon's "Lux Fragment" Air Jordan 1 is priced at $1,250.
Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1s are among the most coveted sneakers released in recent years. The premium royal blue execution of the classic “Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 quickly garnered a cult following after its 2014 debut and resells for upwards of $1,500 today.

While it’s hard to top the original, Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone worked his reconstruction magic to create an even more luxurious version of the collaboration. Chamrbone’s made-to-order kicks are produced from start to finish in Los Angeles and feature electric blue alligator skin, black tumbled leather and white finished leather.

The Shoe Surgeon's Custom Air Jordan 1A detailed look at The Shoe Surgeon’s “Lux Fragment” Air Jordan 1. The Shoe Surgeon

This high-end take on the Fragment x Air Jordan 1 was made available today and is priced at $1,250. Although they are made-to-order, Chamrbone’s Instagram posts indicate that limited slots are available.

Visit theshoesurgeon.com to lock down your pair while they last.

The Shoe Surgeon's Custom Air Jordan 1An on-foot look at The Shoe Surgeon’s custom “Lux Fragment” Air Jordan 1. The Shoe Surgeon
The Shoe Surgeon's Custom Air Jordan 1Another on-foot look at The Shoe Surgeon’s “Lux Fragment” Air Jordan 1. The Shoe Surgeon
The Shoe Surgeon's Custom Air Jordan 1The Shoe Surgeon’s “Lux Fragment” Air Jordan 1 features electric blue alligator skin, tumbled black leather and finished white leather. The Shoe Surgeon
The Shoe Surgeon's Custom Air Jordan 1The Shoe Surgeon’s “Lux Fragment” Air Jordan 1 is now available. The Shoe Surgeon
The Shoe Surgeon's Custom Air Jordan 1The Shoe Surgeon’s “Lux Fragment” Air Jordan 1 is a reinterpretation of 2014’s Fragment Design collaboration. The Shoe Surgeon

