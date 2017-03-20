Is Jordan Brand Releasing a New ‘Wings’ Air Jordan for Charity?

Details on the "Wings" Air Jordan 1. Instagram

Jordan Brand’s philanthropic “Wings” series could be continuing this year with a new retro look.

Images surfaced on Instagram Sunday of an Air Jordan 1 High that features the same branding as the “Wings” Air Jordan 12, which released in April 2016.

The “Wings” Air Jordan 1 is Jordan Brand’s second sneaker benefiting its Wings initiative, which supports students in Chicago. Instagram

This Air Jordan 1 uses the sneaker’s high-top iteration and features a gold upper with a weathered patina-like texture. It’s coupled with leather laces, a black midsole, and an icy translucent outsole.

2016’s “Wings” Air Jordan 12 featured a unique coating which revealed a gold pattern after being rubbed away. Based on these new images, it looks as though the “Wings” Air Jordan 1 could make use of a similar treatment.

The “Wings” logo — which is culled from a famous Michael Jordan image — is embossed on the tongue of this Air Jordan 1 and also appears on a metallic gold badge found on the heel. An extra set of laces with lettering will accompany this pair.

Jordan Brand donated 100 percent of the proceeds from 2016’s Air Jordan 12 release to its Wings initiative. “The funds raised by the sale of the [shoes] will allow us to continue this mission and fund programs that encourage kids to reach their greatness,” Jordan Brand president Larry Miller said of the 2016 release.

There is currently no confirmed release date for these Air Jordan 1s, but if last year’s launch is any indication, they could be arriving as soon as next month.

