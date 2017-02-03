These Are the Perfect Air Jordans to Buy Your Loved One for Valentine’s Day

The lateral section of the Air Jordan 1 High "Valentine's Day." Nike

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and Jordan Brand has just the right pair for the sneakerhead in your life.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Valentine’s Day” (aka “For the Love of the Game”) uses the classic color-blocking seen on original Air Jordan 1 colorways such as the “Black Toe,” but replaces the traditional red heel with a vibrant hyper pink.

The heel detail of the Air Jordan 1 High “Valentine’s Day.” Nike

Not to be confused with Serena Williams’ pink Jordan 1s that were released Monday, this “Valentine’s Day” colorway opts for white leather across its side panels and toe area. Jordan Brand’s “For the Love of the Game” logo is embroidered at the heel, and the model’s original “Nike Air” branding appears on the woven tongue label.

The reflective details on the Air Jordan 1 High “Valentine’s Day.” Nike

Another enticing detail on this pair is its reflective Swoosh and heel overlays, which illuminate when light hits them.

These Jordans will launch in grade-school sizing (3.5Y through 7Y) on Feb. 11 for $120 and will be available from nike.com and select Jordan Brand retailers.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Valentine’s Day” arrives Feb. 11 for $120. Nike

The medial section of the Air Jordan 1 High “Valentine’s Day.” Nike

Want more?

This Sneaker Customizer Re-Creates Air Jordans in Toddler Sizes With Exotic Materials

Mark Wahlberg’s Burger Restaurant Gets an Air Jordan Collaboration

Serena Williams’ Air Jordan-Inspired Signature Sneakers Are Selling Out Fast