These Are the Perfect Air Jordans to Buy Your Loved One for Valentine’s Day

By / 1 hour ago
Air Jordan 1 High
The lateral section of the Air Jordan 1 High "Valentine's Day."
Nike

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and Jordan Brand has just the right pair for the sneakerhead in your life.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Valentine’s Day” (aka “For the Love of the Game”) uses the classic color-blocking seen on original Air Jordan 1 colorways such as the “Black Toe,” but replaces the traditional red heel with a vibrant hyper pink.

Related
This Sneaker Customizer Re-Creates Air Jordans in Toddler Sizes With Exotic Materials

Air Jordan 1 HighThe heel detail of the Air Jordan 1 High “Valentine’s Day.” Nike

Not to be confused with Serena Williams’ pink Jordan 1s that were released Monday, this “Valentine’s Day” colorway opts for white leather across its side panels and toe area. Jordan Brand’s “For the Love of the Game” logo is embroidered at the heel, and the model’s original “Nike Air” branding appears on the woven tongue label.

Air Jordan 1 HighThe reflective details on the Air Jordan 1 High “Valentine’s Day.” Nike

Another enticing detail on this pair is its reflective Swoosh and heel overlays, which illuminate when light hits them.

These Jordans will launch in grade-school sizing (3.5Y through 7Y) on Feb. 11 for $120 and will be available from nike.com and select Jordan Brand retailers.

Air Jordan 1 HighThe Air Jordan 1 High “Valentine’s Day” arrives Feb. 11 for $120. Nike
Air Jordan 1 HighThe medial section of the Air Jordan 1 High “Valentine’s Day.” Nike

Want more?

This Sneaker Customizer Re-Creates Air Jordans in Toddler Sizes With Exotic Materials

Mark Wahlberg’s Burger Restaurant Gets an Air Jordan Collaboration

Serena Williams’ Air Jordan-Inspired Signature Sneakers Are Selling Out Fast

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s