The Very First Air Jordan Is Getting a Camouflage Makeover

Reflective details on the "Camouflage" Air Jordan 1. Nike

Air Jordans have never been known for blending in, but the brand’s doing its best to disguise the sneaker that started it all with a new camouflage pack.

Set to release in black/gray and gray/red styles, this set features the iconic Air Jordan 1. The majority of each makeup is covered in a reflective camouflage pattern, while suede fills in the toe, heel, and Swoosh branding on each look.

These Air Jordan 1s feature a gray-and-black camouflage pattern and will be released alongside a gray-and-red style. Nike

Both of these updated classics have already appeared at retailers in Japan, but a stateside release has yet to be confirmed.

While fans await this drop, the Air Jordan 1 is available now in its original “Metallic Red” colorway and a more modern deconstructed look for $160 and $100, respectively.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Red, “$160; nike.com

Air Jordan 1 Retro Decon, $100; nike.com

【新入荷】 AIR JORDAN 1 RETRO HIGH PREM 税込¥16,740- #JORDAN#JORDAN1#NIKE#NBA#gallery2#ギャラリー2#basketball#バスケ#バスケットボール A post shared by GALLERY・2渋谷2F (@gallery2shibuya) on May 17, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

【新入荷】 AIR JORDAN 1 RETRO HIGH PREM 税込¥16,740- #JORDAN#JORDAN1#NIKE#NBA#gallery2#ギャラリー2#basketball#バスケ#バスケットボール A post shared by GALLERY・2渋谷2F (@gallery2shibuya) on May 17, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Want more?

These Air Jordans Will Be Released on May 17, but They Won’t Be Easy to Get

Nike Turned These Classic Air Jordan Sneakers Into Golf Shoes

Everything We Know About Off-White’s Upcoming Collabs With Jordan and Nike