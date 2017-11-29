Miami Is the Only Place to Get This South Beach-Themed Air Jordan 1 Pack

The Air Jordan 1 "Igloo" and "Rust Pink" will be released during Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 7-10. news.nike.com

Nike is releasing the Air Jordan 1 “Igloo” and “Rust Pink” to coincide with Art Basel, an international art fair that lands in Miami, Fla. this year from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10.

Each pair is an iteration of the 1985 “Black Toe” silhouette, but updated with pink and blue hues to fit the South Beach aesthetic. The shoes feature a black and white base alongside a colorized heel cup, ankle and outsole. The colorways also pay homage to the rich art deco history and architecture located in Miami.

Air Jordan 1 “Igloo” news.nike.com

The release will be exclusive, with limited quantities only available at select Miami retailers.

Both pairs are outfitted with rich leather materials, the Air Jordan wings logo branding on the ankle and Nike Air branding on the tongue. Jordan Brand has not yet released the price point of the pack.

The two colorways were originally teased on social media, but their recent confirmation has added two more looks to the already stacked Air Jordan holiday release calendar. The two colorways find themselves near the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’96” shoe that drops on Dec. 9.

Air Jordan 1 “Igloo” news.nike.com

Air Jordan 1 “Rust Pink” news.nike.com