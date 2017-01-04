A Look at Teva’s New Hiking Boots and More With Outdoor Brand Ahnu

Sister brands Ahnu and Teva have teamed up on a new women’s collaboration. Courtesy of brand.

Talk about teamwork.

Ahnu and Teva, both owned by industry giant Deckers Brands, have collaborated on a women’s outdoor footwear collection that just debuted on Teva’s website. The new Ahnu by Teva offering combines some of Ahnu’s most popular active footwear and performance hikers with Teva’s sandal heritage to deliver rugged, adventure-ready styles.

The lineup includes the Montara waterproof nubuck boot, featuring a custom Vibram outsole and Ahnu’s patented Numentum insole technology to keep feet stable on challenging trails and terrain. Priced at $164.95, the boot is available in both mid- and low-cut versions, as well as a range of colorways.

Ahnu by Teva Montara WP boot, $164.95; teva.com

Another boot, the sporty Sugarpine, mixes waterproof leather and lightweight mesh for a classic hiking look. Like the Montara, the Sugarcane is built on a Vibram outsole and features a Numentum insole. Both low-cut ($129.95) and full-cut ($139.95) styles are available.

Ahnu by Teva Sugarpine hiker, $139.95; teva.com

The third boot in the assortment is the North Peak eVent ($199.95), a super rugged hiker built with Ahnu’s eVent waterproofing technology and a premium Vibram DuraTrek outsole that delivers mountaineering-inspired traction on trails when carrying a pack.

Ahnu by Teva North Peak eVent boot, $199.95; teva.com

Also in the mix are two simple sandals, the Tullia II and the Karma Latitude. Crafted from soft, waterproof leather, the Tullia II, priced at $94.95, is detailed with an asymmetrical strap, giving it a touch of feminine flair. A cork-lined contoured footbed and molded EVA insole provide all-day comfort.

Ahnu by Teva Tullia II sandal, $94.95; teva.com

Perfect for dressing up or down, the Karma Latitude, also priced at $94.95, has a pretty, cross-strapped design and decorative topstitching on the toe. The shoe is available in three colors: red, black and brown.

Ahnu by Teva Karma Latitude sandal, $94.95; teva.com

Shop the entire Ahnu by Teva women’s collection here.