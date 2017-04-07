These Kicks May Be the Cure For Your Sneaker Addiction

The heels of the Afew x Diadora "The Cure" V7000. Courtesy of brand.

Afew and Diadora have a collab coming April 22 that’s sure to satisfy a sneakerhead’s cravings. But before you can get your fix of these kicks, the two are offering a chance to get yourself cured.

A week ahead of the Afew and Diadora “Highly Addictive” V7000 drop will come “The Cure” V7000, which arrives on April 15.

Afew x Diadora “The Cure” V7000. Courtesy of brand.

But if you don’t act fast, you’ll miss out: Only 50 pairs of “The Cure” collaboration were made. The pairs will be sold at Japanese sneaker boutique Beams’ location in Harajuku.

Why did Afew and Diadora decide to release “The Cure” next week? Simple: because “patients” need it. “We received phone calls, e-mails and text messages from patients all over the world who cannot wait any longer for the Afew x Diadora ‘Highly Addictive’ release,” the two wrote in a statement.

Like the “Highly Addictive” V7000, “The Cure” features a pill logo on the heel and is executed in a colorway that includes similar mint and coral hues (though the white “Highly Addictive” panels are replaced with black).

The toe box of the Afew x Diadora “The Cure” V7000. Courtesy of brand.

A detail shot of the Afew x Diadora “The Cure” V7000. Courtesy of brand.