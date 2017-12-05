Adidas Is Releasing New Sneakers Inspired by Kanye West’s Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas Shoes

Adidas Rascal in white. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

If Kanye West’s polarizing Adidas Yeezy Powerphase sneakers continue to elude you, there will be a chance to pick up a very similar look soon.

Building off of the Yeezy Powerphase’s DNA is the all-new Adidas Rascal. The design uses many of the trademarks of the Yeezy Powerphase — including low-top leather uppers, Adidas branding near the eyelets and a thin, low profile midsole — but removes the Calabasas branding and any ties to West’s collaboration.

The Powerphase’s leather tongue is also replaced in favor of a nylon construction, while a two-tone swooping stripe covers the shoe’s side panel.

Despite its lack of an official Kanye connection, the model will reportedly debut in a colorway made famous by West’s Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in “Semi Frozen Yellow,” according to Yeezy Mafia.

In addition to its increased availability, the Adidas Rascal will also come at a considerably lower price point than its limited-edition counterpart. The Yeezy Powerphase retails for $120, while the Rascal is expected to cost $90.

The Rascal is expected to debut in June. If you can’t wait for that, the Yeezy Powerphase will launch in a new look this weekend.

