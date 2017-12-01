Kanye West and Adidas Are Releasing New Yeezy Powerphase ‘Calabasas’ Shoes This Month

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase "Calabasas" in gray. Adidas

As reported in November, Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Powerphase sneakers are getting new styles in time for the holiday season.

The retro-driven “Calabasas” look, which originates from the Adidas Powerphase training shoes from the ‘80s, was introduced in March with a cream-colored style. It was released again during the summer, but the model hasn’t been seen since — until now.

First up for upcoming Powerphase styles is a monochromatic gray look built with a soft leather upper, cushioned with a die-cut EVA midsole and capped off with a high abrasion rubber outsole for long-lasting durability.

Branding is kept minimal, with gold Calabasas foil appearing at the quarter panel along with a green and red Adidas logo near the eyelets.

The gray Yeezy Powerphase is priced at $120 and will be released Dec. 9 from adidas.com/yeezy, Yeezy Supply and select Adidas Originals retailers. Reservations at Adidas Originals stores will be available prior to the launch via the brand’s Confirmed app.

In addition to this gray style, a black Yeezy Powerphase is also expected to be released this month, although that colorway has not yet been confirmed.

The front of the Adidas Yeezy Powerphase in gray. Adidas

Want more?

These Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Boost Shoes Were Restocked Today

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Shoes

A Guide to Every Adidas Yeezy Boost Released So Far