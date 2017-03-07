Here’s a Rare Look Inside a Fake Yeezy Factory

Scraps used to make fake "Zebra" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s. Instagram

As the secondary sneaker market’s estimated value surges past $1.2 billion, fake shoes are becoming more prevalent than ever. And while there are no designs safe from receiving the counterfeit treatment, the most abundant replicas tend to be in-demand pairs such as Yeezys.

To prove how dedicated fake manufacturers are to perfecting their imitation designs, Instagram user @fake_education shared a rare glimpse behind closed doors at an unauthorized factory.

The "updated" fake zebras are in production. Stay tuned for an updated comparison👀

The series of clips shows piles of fake Yeezy Boost 350 V2 scraps and workers in action cutting and tracing patterns to imitate the sneaker’s knitted upper.

While many may associate fakes with blatant, easy-to-spot discrepancies, it’s becoming more difficult to spot the differences as counterfeit technologies progress.

With some precaution, you can avoid accidentally buying fake Yeezys, so be sure to do your research before making an aftermarket purchase.

Production of fakes 😐

Footage inside of a replica manufacturing factory 👀

😐

😟

