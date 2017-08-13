Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Sneakers Featuring Boost Tech Quickly Sold Out — Now They’re $800 on eBay

Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers featuring Boost technology. Courtesy of Yeezy Supply

To no one’s surprise, another Yeezy drop has quickly sold out.

Yeezysupply.com released the new Wave Runner 700 sneakers on Saturday and the website currently lists the style as sold out.

Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers featuring Adidas Boost technology. Courtesy of Yeezy Supply

The sneakers by Kanye West feature Adidas Boost technology and a ’90s-like look; they’re available for $300 in the gray/chalk white/core black colorway. Currently, bids are high for the kicks on eBay, where a pair is currently listed for $800.

Adidas Originals teased the Yeezy Season 5 shoe in February.

Kim Kardashian West’s Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers. Courtesy of Snapchat

Along with the sneaker style, new Calabasas-branded items are also available to order, including a three-pack of socks that costs $60. Some other Calabasas products available include hoodies, sweatshirts, trousers and hats.

Taking to Snapchat, the Yeezy designer’s wife Kim Kardashian West teased the kicks for her fans — sharing a photo and a video without any comments.

Three-pack of Calabasas-branded socks; $60; yeezysupply.com. Courtesy of Yeezy Supply

In September, Kim announced the collaborative project on Snapchat, highlighting children’s apparel from the range featured Adidas branding and “Calabasas” — the exclusive California community that the Kardashians and other stars call home.

“Look at how cute all of this kids’ stuff is — Kanye and I have an exciting project coming up soon,” she said while showcasing T-shirts and hoodies.