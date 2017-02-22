Here’s Every Store in the World That Will Sell the ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boosts

The “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 launch is just days away, and we’ve got a comprehensive list of every location worldwide that will stock the Kanye West-designed kicks come Saturday.
Unlike previous Yeezy Boost releases that were available from chain retailers such as Foot Locker and smaller boutiques, the white-and-black “Zebra” colorway is launching in-store exclusively at Adidas doors via reservations on the brand’s Confirmed app. Reservations for the sneakers will open today at 4 p.m. ET.
In addition to the in-store releases, the sneakers will also be available online from adidas.com/yeezy and yeezysupply.com.
The “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 retails for $220. A full list of worldwide retailers follows below.
Australia
• Adidas Originals Store Emporium Melbourne
287 Lonsdale St.
Melbourne
• Adidas Originals Store Westfield Sydney City
Westfield Sydney, 188 Pitt St.
Sydney
Belgium
• Adidas Originals Store Antwerp
Kammenstraat 45
Antwerp
Canada
• Adidas Originals Store Montreal
1238 Ste-Catherine Ouest
Montreal
• Adidas Originals Store Toronto
389 Queen St. West
Toronto
• Adidas Originals Store Vancouver
848 Granville St.
Vancouver
China
• Adidas Originals Jia Hotel
No. 939 West Nanjing Road
Shanghai
France
• Adidas Originals Store Paris, ter Rue des Rosiers
3 ter Rue des Rosiers
Paris
Germany
• Adidas Originals Store Berlin, Muenzstrasse
Muenzstrasse 13-15
Berlin
Hong Kong
• Adidas Originals Store Hong Kong Causeway Bay
6 Kingston St.
Hong Kong
India
• Adidas Originals – Linking Road
Anand Villa Plot no 65z
Mumbai
Israel
• Adidas Originals Store Jerusalem
Derech Agudat Sport Beitar 1
Jerusalem
Italy
• Adidas Originals Store Milan, Via Tocqueville
Via Tocqueville 11
Milan
Japan
• Adidas Originals Shop Shinsaibashi
1-15-14 Nishishinsaibashi
Osaka-shi
• Adidas Originals Flagship Store Tokyo
Jingumae Taurus, 5-17-4 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku
Tokyo
Korea, Republic of
• Adidas Originals Store Busan Seomyun
694, Joongangdae-ro
Busan
• Adidas Originals Store Daegu Dongsungno
50, Donsungno 2gil
Daegu
• Adidas Originals Flagship Store Seoul
13, Apgujeongno 50gil
Seoul
• Adidas Originals Store Seoul Hongdae
27, Hongik-ro 6-gi
Seoul
• Adidas Originals Store Seoul Myungdong
20, Myeongdong 8na-gil
Seoul
Malaysia
• Adidas Originals Store Pavilion
168, Jalan Bukit Bintang
Kuala Lumpur
Mexico
• Adidas Originals Flagship Store Mexico City
Atlixco 91
Mexico City
Netherlands
• Adidas Originals Store Amsterdam
Leidsestraat 7
Amsterdam
New Zealand
• Adidas Originals Britomart
60 Galway St.
Auckland
Philippines
• Adidas Glorietta 2
Ayala Avenue cor. Pasay Road, Ayala Center, Makati
Manila
Russian Federation
• Adidas originals Moscow
Kuznetskiy Most 6/3
Москва
Singapore
• Adidas Originals Store Singapore
201 Victoria St.
Singapore
Thailand
• Adidas Originals Store Bangkok Siam Center
Siam Center, 979 Rama 1 Road, Pathum Wan
Bangkok
United Kingdom
• Adidas Originals Store London, Fouberts Place
15 Fouberts Place
London
United States
• Adidas Originals Store Aventura
19575 Biscayne Blvd.
Aventura, Fla.
• Adidas Originals Store Los Angeles, Melrose Ave.
8009 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles
• Adidas Originals Store Miami Beach
226 8th St.
Miami Beach, Fla.
• Adidas Originals Store New York, Spring St.
115 Spring St.
New York
