Here’s Every Store in the World That Will Sell the ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boosts

The right shoe of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra." Adidas/@theyeezymafia

The “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 launch is just days away, and we’ve got a comprehensive list of every location worldwide that will stock the Kanye West-designed kicks come Saturday.

Unlike previous Yeezy Boost releases that were available from chain retailers such as Foot Locker and smaller boutiques, the white-and-black “Zebra” colorway is launching in-store exclusively at Adidas doors via reservations on the brand’s Confirmed app. Reservations for the sneakers will open today at 4 p.m. ET.

In addition to the in-store releases, the sneakers will also be available online from adidas.com/yeezy and yeezysupply.com.

The “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 retails for $220. A full list of worldwide retailers follows below.