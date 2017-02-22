Here’s Every Store in the World That Will Sell the ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boosts

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2
The right shoe of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra."
Adidas/@theyeezymafia

The “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 launch is just days away, and we’ve got a comprehensive list of every location worldwide that will stock the Kanye West-designed kicks come Saturday.

Unlike previous Yeezy Boost releases that were available from chain retailers such as Foot Locker and smaller boutiques, the white-and-black “Zebra” colorway is launching in-store exclusively at Adidas doors via reservations on the brand’s Confirmed app. Reservations for the sneakers will open today at 4 p.m. ET.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra.” Adidas/@theyeezymafia

In addition to the in-store releases, the sneakers will also be available online from adidas.com/yeezy and yeezysupply.com.

The “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 retails for $220. A full list of worldwide retailers follows below.

Australia

Adidas Originals Store Emporium Melbourne

287 Lonsdale St.
Melbourne

• Adidas Originals Store Westfield Sydney City

Westfield Sydney, 188 Pitt St.
Sydney

Belgium

• Adidas Originals Store Antwerp

Kammenstraat 45
Antwerp

Canada

• Adidas Originals Store Montreal

1238 Ste-Catherine Ouest
Montreal

• Adidas Originals Store Toronto

389 Queen St. West
Toronto

• Adidas Originals Store Vancouver

848 Granville St.
Vancouver

China

• Adidas Originals Jia Hotel

No. 939 West Nanjing Road
Shanghai

France

• Adidas Originals Store Paris, ter Rue des Rosiers

3 ter Rue des Rosiers
Paris

Germany

• Adidas Originals Store Berlin, Muenzstrasse

Muenzstrasse 13-15
Berlin

Hong Kong

• Adidas Originals Store Hong Kong Causeway Bay

6 Kingston St.
Hong Kong

India

• Adidas Originals – Linking Road

Anand Villa Plot no 65z
Mumbai

Israel

• Adidas Originals Store Jerusalem

Derech Agudat Sport Beitar 1
Jerusalem

Italy

• Adidas Originals Store Milan, Via Tocqueville

Via Tocqueville 11
Milan

Japan

• Adidas Originals Shop Shinsaibashi

1-15-14 Nishishinsaibashi
Osaka-shi

• Adidas Originals Flagship Store Tokyo

Jingumae Taurus, 5-17-4 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku
Tokyo

Korea, Republic of

• Adidas Originals Store Busan Seomyun

694, Joongangdae-ro
Busan

• Adidas Originals Store Daegu Dongsungno

50, Donsungno 2gil
Daegu

• Adidas Originals Flagship Store Seoul

13, Apgujeongno 50gil
Seoul

• Adidas Originals Store Seoul Hongdae

27, Hongik-ro 6-gi
Seoul

• Adidas Originals Store Seoul Myungdong

20, Myeongdong 8na-gil
Seoul

Malaysia

• Adidas Originals Store Pavilion

168, Jalan Bukit Bintang
Kuala Lumpur

Mexico

• Adidas Originals Flagship Store Mexico City

Atlixco 91
Mexico City

Netherlands

• Adidas Originals Store Amsterdam

Leidsestraat 7
Amsterdam

New Zealand

• Adidas Originals Britomart

60 Galway St.
Auckland

Philippines

• Adidas Glorietta 2

Ayala Avenue cor. Pasay Road, Ayala Center, Makati
Manila

Russian Federation

• Adidas originals Moscow

Kuznetskiy Most 6/3
Москва

Singapore

• Adidas Originals Store Singapore

201 Victoria St.
Singapore

Thailand

• Adidas Originals Store Bangkok Siam Center

Siam Center, 979 Rama 1 Road, Pathum Wan
Bangkok

United Kingdom

• Adidas Originals Store London, Fouberts Place

15 Fouberts Place
London

United States

• Adidas Originals Store Aventura

19575 Biscayne Blvd.
Aventura, Fla.

• Adidas Originals Store Los Angeles, Melrose Ave.

8009 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles

• Adidas Originals Store Miami Beach

226 8th St.
Miami Beach, Fla.

• Adidas Originals Store New York, Spring St.

115 Spring St.
New York

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The front of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra.” Adidas/@theyeezymafia
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The left shoe of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Zebra.” Adidas/@theyeezymafia

