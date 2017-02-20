There Are Only Three Ways to Buy the ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2

The left shoe of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 "Zebra." Adidas/@theyeezymafia

Kanye West’s “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has been in the news a lot recently, and now the sneakers finally have a confirmed release date.

After Kid Cudi wore the sneakers on “The Tonight Show” and The Yeezy Mafia confirmed store locations that will stock the shoes, Adidas Originals has officially announced a Saturday launch for the anticipated kicks, which are priced at $220.

According to Adidas Originals, there are only three ways fans will be able to get the “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2; via adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app, and Yeezy Supply.

Although they’re not officially named “Zebra,” the nickname has been popularized on social media and will likely stick post-release. The sneaker features a white and black striped Primeknit upper with a translucent rubber and TPU outsole that houses its full-length Boost cushioning.

In terms of availability, Yeezy Mafia reports that this will be the most limited Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway yet, with allocations similar to that of the original Yeezy Boost 350.

