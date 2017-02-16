Why the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Zebra’ Won’t Be Easy to Get

The right shoe of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra." Adidas/@theyeezymafia

It’s been less than a week since Kanye West and Adidas dropped the “Black/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, but there could be more on the way from the collaboration soon.

As reported by the @theyeezymafia, the “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is set to launch on Feb. 25 with extremely limited availability.

According to the early reports, only a handful of U.S. stores are expected to stock the sneakers, with allocations between 70 and 80 pairs per door. Included in the launch list are Adidas’ Los Angeles, SoHo NYC, Miami Beach, Fla. and Aventura, Fla., locations, as well as select Footaction, Foot Locker and Champs Sports locations via in-store raffles.

Reservations on the Adidas Confirmed app are reported to go live on Feb. 22, with an official announcement from Adidas expected in the coming days.

These Yeezy Boost 350 V2s are priced at $220 and feature a white-and-black patterned Primeknit upper. The shoe’s distinct “SPLY-350” lateral branding appears in red, and the sneaker is cushioned with full-length Boost.

In related news, West showed his Yeezy Season 5 collection yesterday during New York Fashion Week. The show included glimpses of new footwear such as the Adidas Yeezy Runner.

70-80 pairs per store US Store List:

adidas Store :

Los Angeles

Aventura Mall

Miami Beach

Soho

Footsites (Instore raffles)#MafiaSZN — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) February 16, 2017

A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra.” Adidas/@theyeezymafia

The left shoe of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra.” Adidas/@theyeezymafia

