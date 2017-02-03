Are There More Yeezy Boosts Being Released in February?

The "White/Black" Yeezy Boost 350 V2's full-length Boost cushioning is housed by a translucent rubber outsole. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Kanye West’s next Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in “Black/Red” was confirmed Monday for a Feb. 11 release, but there could be even more on the way from the rapper-designer’s collaboration with Adidas Originals.

According to The Yeezy Mafia, the “White/Black”— also known as “Zebra”— Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway is expected Feb. 25. The style was spotted on West’s feet in August and was also worn by his daughter, North.

In addition to the reported release date, The Yeezy Mafia shared official adidas.com product imagery of the shoes, which often indicates that an online drop is coming. Availability for the “White/Black” colorway is expected to be less than recent Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releases such as November’s “Green,” “Copper” and “Red” styles and December’s “Black/White” makeup.

The “White/Black” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a patterned Primeknit upper with red “SPLY-350” branding. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

These Yeezys are constructed with a patterned zebra-like white and black Primeknit upper. The shoe’s signature lateral stripe is a stark white, while its “SPLY-350” branding appears in red. It’s finished off with a translucent rubber outsole and full-length Boost, Adidas’ acclaimed cushioning, which also appears in shoes such as the Ultra Boost and NMD.

In related news, West will show his Yeezy Season 5 collection at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15.

The “White/Black” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features reflective Three Stripes details on the inner heel. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Want more?

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Unreleased Yeezy Boosts and Calabasas Apparel on Snapchat

Kanye West Will Show Yeezy Season 5 at New York Fashion Week

Yeezy Phones Are a Thing on Social Media