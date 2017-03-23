The White Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Could Be Released Next Month

The white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

With Kanye West’s Calabasas x Adidas sneakers on the horizon, it’s officially Yeezy season again — but the Powerphase kicks aren’t the only thing fans have to look forward to.

According to @theyeezymafia on Twitter, the all-white version of West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will launch April 29. The colorway, which has been dubbed both “Cream White” and “Triple White,” features a spotless knit upper which obscures the “SPLY-350” branding traditionally found on this model.

Aside from the muted branding, this white colorway follows in the footsteps of previous Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releases. The shoe’s Primeknit upper includes tonal stitching down the center and heel, along with a heel tab, which was introduced with February’s “Core Black/Red” release.

The lateral section of the white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Twitter: @theyeezymafia

At the bottom, the look is finished off with a translucent TPU midsole and rubber outsole, which house the sneaker’s full-length Boost cushioning.

Unlike the “Zebra” Yeezy Boost release in late February, this white style is expected to launch in both adult and infant sizing. Previous Yeezy Boost 350 V2s have retailed for $220 (adult) and $140 (infant).

The white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

