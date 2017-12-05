These Yeezy Boost Shoes Are Being Restocked Tomorrow

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Infant in black/red and "Cream White." Kids Supply

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s pint-sized Kids Supply line is getting a hearty holiday drop that includes infant Yeezy Boosts and more.

Included in the restock is a faux fur coat and wristlet in snow leopard prints, an embroidered velvet bomber in ink, a Calabasas crest skull cap in ink, a draped sequin dress in silver, crest velour hoodies and sweatpants in ruby and ink styles and infant sizes of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in black/red and “Cream White.”

This Wednesday Dec 6th @TheKidsSupply is dropping our holiday collection exclusively on https://t.co/BlGB6KQnnV & we now ship immediately! No more wait! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 4, 2017

Kardashian added that orders placed tomorrow will begin shipping out immediately, which means they should arrive in time for the holidays. Previously, many Kids Supply items have been backordered, causing some shoppers to wait weeks to receive their merchandise. However, according to Kardashian’s tweets, that should no longer be an issue.

The big launch is set to take place tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET via thekidssupply.com. The retail price for the infant Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is $140.

Velour sweat suits! In Burgandy and Black with our Calabasas Crest https://t.co/tQpGq3EIL1 pic.twitter.com/F0FdySOwFy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 4, 2017

Faux Fur leopard coat, Calabasas beanie & 2 color ways of toddler 350’s https://t.co/BlGB6KQnnV pic.twitter.com/E0rzhiDAaq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 4, 2017

Silver sequin dress, skull embroidered velvet bomber jacket https://t.co/BlGB6KQnnV pic.twitter.com/V8azp6x7Un — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 4, 2017

