Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is Getting a Major Makeover in 2018

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 2018 Twitter: @theyeezymafia

New year, new look for Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers.

After a fall ’16 debut and an array of releases in the year since, West’s signature “SPLY-350”-branded look will reportedly get a notable makeover that alters the design of the shoe considerably.

In the updated version, the sneaker’s Primeknit upper features a new pattern with some repeating details. Meanwhile, the sneaker’s branding loses its usual blocky typeface for a wavy font that stretches from top to bottom as opposed to front to back.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 2018 PATTERN UPDATE #MafiaSZN A post shared by Yeezy Mafia (@yeezymafia) on Nov 1, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

The style’s colorway is also of note, as it features a gray taupe shade reminiscent of the original Yeezy Boost 350’s “Moonrock” makeup and introduces a green tint that’s unlike anything used on West’s previous releases.

Although there are currently no concrete release details for this tweaked Yeezy sneaker, it’s expected to be introduced sometime in 2018.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 2018 PATTERN MOCKUP #MafiaSZN A post shared by Yeezy Mafia (@yeezymafia) on Nov 1, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

