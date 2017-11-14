Kanye West’s New Yeezy Boosts Come Out This Weekend, but They Won’t Be Easy to Get

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Semi Frozen Yellow" right shoe. Adidas

Kanye West’s latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release is almost here.

The sneaker’s “Semi Frozen Yellow” style has been teased on social media by Kim Kardashian and company for months, and now it’s finally set to hit retailers — but don’t expect it to last very long. The colorway is reportedly the most limited Yeezy Boost 350 V2 to date.

This style introduces a number of firsts to the popular sneaker, including its most colorful Primeknit upper yet and a brown gum rubber outsole. Despite these updates, the shoe’s main design traits remain the same, including a striped upper with SPLY-350 branding and full-length Boost cushioning.

Although Adidas has yet to officially confirm the launch, many retailers are already reporting a Saturday release for the sneakers, which retail for $220. The style is also expected to be made available via the Adidas Confirmed reservation app.

And the “Semi Frozen Yellow” makeup isn’t the only thing Yeezy fans have to look forward to in the coming weeks. According to information provided by Yeezy Mafia, the “Beluga 2.0” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will launch a week later on Nov. 25, giving shoppers plenty to choose from this holiday season.

In related news, West’s Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” sneakers are expected to release in gray and styles on back-to-back weekends in December.

Check back soon for the latest confirmed details on all upcoming Yeezy drops.

CONFIRMED APP RELEASES LOCATIONS :

NY : 5TH AV + SOHO / LA : MELROSE AV + VENICE BEACH / CHICAGO MILWAUKEE AV pic.twitter.com/AGq9yHoo1e — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) November 14, 2017

