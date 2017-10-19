Why Are These New Yeezy Shoes Being Compared to McDonald’s Sandwiches?

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Semi Frozen Yellow." Instagram: @the.real.uncle.sam

In just under 24 hours, Kanye West’s “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has taken over the social media sneaker community.

It all started when Yeezy Mafia revealed new details about the makeup’s limited availability, including its rumored release date of Nov. 18. From there, detailed images of the soon-to-be-released style quickly surfaced, but there’s one picture in particular that’s spread like wildfire.

Instagram user @the.real.uncle.sam decided to have some fun with his early pairs, playing up the comparisons between the neon yellow Yeezys and McDonald’s iconic sandwich wrappers.

“I like McChicken Yeezy 350s with my McChicken sandwiches,” the user wrote.

The satirical share picked up steam quickly and has received more than 2,000 likes on the original page alongside countless reposts on various social media platforms.

For those keeping score at home, this isn’t the first time that this particular Yeezy has picked up viral traction. In July, Yeezy Mafia challenged social media users to create their own “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezys by using a highlighter marker to customizer the sneaker’s previously released “Zebra” colorway.

The “Semi Frozen Yellow” style has previously been teased by Kim Kardashian West on Snapchat and is expected to release next month for a retail price of $220.

