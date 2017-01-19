These Hand-Painted Yeezys Feature Artwork From Kanye West’s Albums

Hand-painted Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s featuring the artwork from all of Kanye West's albums. Instagram: @bbizon

Whether it’s a streetwear-inspired look or a fully destroyed sneaker in the name of art, Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boosts have been the canvas for countless customized projects. Today, one artist took customizing to new heights with an awe-inspiring hand-painted look that boasts the artwork from six of West’s albums.

The custom sneakers, created by artist Brennan Bizon, feature references to six of West’s seven solo albums including “The College Dropout,” “Graduation,” “808s & Heartbreak,” “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasty,” “Yeezus” and “The Life of Pablo.”

In addition to the impressive hand-painted artwork, Bizon finished off the sneaker with custom laces from Rope Lace Supply and gold aglets courtesy of Angelus Direct. According to Bizon’s Instagram posts, the custom sneakers are a one-of-one project created for sneakerhead @aus10sander.

Although these custom sneakers are not for sale, there could be a chance to get Yeezy Boosts at retail soon. According to @theyeezymafia, the “Black/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2s that West has been spotted in recently will be released on Feb. 11, however there has not been an official confirmation of this date.

