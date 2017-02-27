Watch These ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boosts Get Doused in a Chocolate Milkshake

By / 1 min ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Milkshake
"Zebra" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s get covered in a milkshake.
Instagram

With highly limited availability and a current resell value of nearly $2,000, most people wouldn’t dream of intentionally ruining a pair of “Zebra” Yeezy Boosts. But that’s exactly what sneaker protection specialists Crep Protect did to show off the capabilities of their products.

In the clip, Saturday’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release gets coated in a blend of Oreo cookies and Nutella, seemingly sullying the shoe’s delicate white Primeknit upper.

Thankfully, Crep Protect’s The Cure cleaning kit was able to save the day. After allowing the chocolatey combination to dry for 12 hours, the Yeezys are given The Cure treatment and miraculously come out spotless and unharmed.

Watch the clip below to see the results for yourself an visit Crep Protect to shop the brand’s protective products.

