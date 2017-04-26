How You Can Win Yeezys by Playing a Video Game

The right shoe of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White" in adult sizing. Adidas

Scoring Yeezys has never been easier.

Thanks to Italian retailer Slam Jam, sneakerheads will have an opportunity to skip the campouts, raffles and sign-ups for this weekend’s “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release.

Instead, the store’s e-commerce site, Slam Jam Socialism, is challenging Yeezy seekers to play a video game on its website. Known as Arcade-Ism, the retro-style game is a spin on the internet classic T-Rex running game.

“Why camping out the stores when you can gain your place in the queue while playing our game?,” writes Slam Jam.

According to Slam Jam, there will be limitless chances to play the game, but only the highest scores will be granted access to purchase Yeezys. “As usual, cheaters will be excluded from the ranking,” warns the retailer.

The game is live now at slamjamsocialism.com/arcad-ism/, and winners will be contacted via email Saturday with a link to purchase the Yeezys.

In addition to the video game contest for Yeezys in adult sizes, Slam Jam will also be releasing the sneakers in infant sizing on slamjamsocialism.com at a random time.

The “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 launches Saturday in adult ($220) and infant ($140) sizes. Find a complete list of participating retailers here.

