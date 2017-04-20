Adidas Is Releasing Kanye West’s Next Yeezy Boost on April 29

— Sign up for the FN Newsletter —
It’s been rumored since February, and now it’s official: Adidas will release the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” on April 29.
The brand took to Twitter this evening to confirm the date.
The all-white sneakers were recently spotted on the feet of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West’s son Saint. In Adidas’ tweet, the brand confirmed the sneakers will be made available in both adult and infant sizing.
@theyeezymafia first broke news of the white colorway in February and followed up in March by reporting an April 29 release date. Weeks later, the date has proven to be correct.
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” launches April 29 for $220 in adult sizes and $140 for infants.
The white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.
Twitter: @theyeezymafia
The lateral section of the white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.
Twitter: @theyeezymafia
The medial section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.”
Twitter: @theyeezymafia
A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.”
Twitter: @theyeezymafia
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in “Cream White.”
Twitter: @theyeezymafia
The medial section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White" in infant sizing.
Twitter: @theyeezymafia
A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing.
Twitter: @theyeezymafia
The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing.
Twitter: @theyeezymafia
The lateral section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing.
Twitter: @theyeezymafia
The white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in infant sizing.
Twitter: @theyeezymafia
Primeknit detail of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing.
Twitter: @theyeezymafia
