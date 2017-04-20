Adidas Is Releasing Kanye West’s Next Yeezy Boost on April 29

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White" in adult and infant sizes. Adidas

It’s been rumored since February, and now it’s official: Adidas will release the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” on April 29.

The brand took to Twitter this evening to confirm the date.

#YEEZYBOOST 350 V2

CREAM WHITE AVAILABLE IN ADULT AND INFANT SIZES APRIL 29 2017 pic.twitter.com/jd1rd2KBb1 — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) April 20, 2017

The all-white sneakers were recently spotted on the feet of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West’s son Saint. In Adidas’ tweet, the brand confirmed the sneakers will be made available in both adult and infant sizing.

@theyeezymafia first broke news of the white colorway in February and followed up in March by reporting an April 29 release date. Weeks later, the date has proven to be correct.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” launches April 29 for $220 in adult sizes and $140 for infants.

The white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The lateral section of the white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The medial section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Twitter: @theyeezymafia

A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in “Cream White.” Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The medial section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The lateral section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Primeknit detail of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

