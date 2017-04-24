Where to Get Kanye West’s ‘Cream White’ Yeezy Boosts on April 29

The right shoe of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White" in adult sizing. Adidas

It’s almost that time again: Kanye West and Adidas are dropping new Yeezys on Saturday.

The launch was was confirmed last Thursday, with Adidas taking to Twitter to announce the “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release. Like the “Core Black/Red” release from February, this all-white style will be available in both adult and infant sizing.

The left shoe of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Adidas

Unlike the colorful Yeezy Boost 350 V2s released so far, this drop removes all traces of color for a clean knitted look. The shoe’s signature stripe pattern appears in tonal fashion, while the TPU and rubber sole features a semi-translucent off-white look.

A detailed look at the “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Adidas

As always, the collaborative sneaker is cushioned with a full-length Boost midsole, a staple of West’s Adidas designs. Additional technology includes breathable yet supportive Primeknit on the upper.

The left shoe of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in adult sizing. Adidas

Here’s what you need to know to increase your chances of scoring a pair. For in-store releases, the shoes will be available Saturday from select Adidas Originals doors (find a complete list using the store finder function here) as well as select retailers including Footaction, Foot Locker and Champs Sports. Maps of participating locations for each retailer are included below.

Footaction locations that will release the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” on April 29. Footaction

Foot Locker locations that will release the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” on April 29. Foot Locker

Champs Sports locations that will release the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” on April 29. Champs Sports

For those hoping to buy a pair online, the shoes will drop Saturday on adidas.com/yeezy and can also be found online from select boutiques and retailers.

In terms of availability, this “Cream White” style is rumored to be produced in higher numbers than previous Yeezy Boost 350 V2 makeups, meaning there could be a greater chance of coming away with a pair.

Adult sizes of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 retail for $220, while infant sizes are $140.

The right shoe of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Adidas

A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.”

