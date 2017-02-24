Is This the Next Yeezy Boost That Will Be Released?

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in "Cream White." Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The Yeezy Boost buzz continues to grow today with official imagery of a new “Cream White” colorway.

Ahead of Saturday’s “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release, @theyeezymafia has released images of what is expected to be the next sneaker from Kanye West’s collaboration with Adidas Originals.

This “Cream White” makeup forgoes the striking patterns and vivid colors of previous Yeezy Boost V2 releases in favor of a more subdued look. The sneaker’s entire Primeknit upper is colored in an off-white shade, with the only deviation being black branding on the insole. Its full-length Boost cushioning is housed in a semi-translucent TPU midsole, which blends seamlessly with a rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Like the “Core Black/Red” Yeezy Boost V2, which was released Feb. 11, this “Cream White” style will be offered in infant sizes. The expected price for the adult pairs is $220, while infant sizes will likely retail for $140.

According to The Yeezy Mafia, this colorway will arrive in April. In the meantime, the “Zebra” colorway launches Saturday exclusively via adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and Yeezy Supply.

The lateral section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The medial section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Twitter: @theyeezymafia

A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Reflective three-stripe detailing inside of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

A detailed look at the Primeknit upper of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The lateral section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The medial section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Primeknit detail of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

