Is This the Next Yeezy Boost That Will Be Released?

By / 46 mins ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in "Cream White."
Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The Yeezy Boost buzz continues to grow today with official imagery of a new “Cream White” colorway.

Ahead of Saturday’s “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release, @theyeezymafia has released images of what is expected to be the next sneaker from Kanye West’s collaboration with Adidas Originals.

Related
Exclusive: How Cult Sneaker Artist John Geiger Is Designing His Own Shoes

This “Cream White” makeup forgoes the striking patterns and vivid colors of previous Yeezy Boost V2 releases in favor of a more subdued look. The sneaker’s entire Primeknit upper is colored in an off-white shade, with the only deviation being black branding on the insole. Its full-length Boost cushioning is housed in a semi-translucent TPU midsole, which blends seamlessly with a rubber outsole.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Like the “Core Black/Red” Yeezy Boost V2, which was released Feb. 11, this “Cream White” style will be offered in infant sizes. The expected price for the adult pairs is $220, while infant sizes will likely retail for $140.

According to The Yeezy Mafia, this colorway will arrive in April. In the meantime, the “Zebra” colorway launches Saturday exclusively via adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and Yeezy Supply.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The lateral section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Twitter: @theyeezymafia
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The medial section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Twitter: @theyeezymafia
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Twitter: @theyeezymafia
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2Reflective three-stripe detailing inside of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Twitter: @theyeezymafia
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2A detailed look at the Primeknit upper of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Twitter: @theyeezymafia
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The lateral section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The medial section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2Primeknit detail of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Want more?

Here’s Every Store in the World That Will Sell the ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boosts

The 10 Best Yeezy Boost Alternatives Out Now

Meet the Grandma Who Won a Yeezy Raffle

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s